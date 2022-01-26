Missouri FOP launches statewide initiative to support police and families

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) has launched a statewide initiative to increase membership and community support for law enforcement officers.

Interested people can become an annual “community member” with the Missouri FOP to assist family members of fallen officers, contribute to scholarship funds for police officers’ children, and directly support law enforcement officials.

“We encourage all Missourians to join us as Community Members of the FOP and make a stand to defend and promote Missouri’s front-line law enforcement officers,” Missouri FOP President Rick Inglima said in a statement.

“Our law enforcement officers are under attack like never before,” said Jay Schroeder, executive vice president of the Missouri FOP and president of the St. Louis City Police Officers Association. “The lack of respect for law enforcement and the impact of soft-on-crime policies have led to a rapid rise in crime across our country.”

The Missouri FOP, founded in 1973 has more than 8,000 members in 30 lodges across the state. Previously, members were either full-time or rank-and-file law enforcement officers.

“As law enforcement officers, we cannot succeed without the support of the community that we proudly serve. We need your help on a variety of fronts as Missouri has become a difficult state to serve in,” Brad Lemon, the president of Kansas City Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 99, said.

There are three levels of community membership options which begin at $45 per year. Additionally, the FOP has opened an online store.