Missouri Farm Bureau announces endorsements

The Missouri Farm Bureau has released another round of endorsements for elections across the state. The decision comes as the Missouri Farm Bureau Political Action Committee voted Monday afternoon at their headquarters in Jefferson City.

One of the top endorsements was Senator Lincoln Hough in his bid for Lieutenant Governor.

Hough currently serves as a State Senator for the 30th District. He was elected to the Senate in 2018, and re-elected in 2022. Hough was endorsed by Farm Bureau during his senate races and again has received the endorsement for Lt. Governor.

Missouri Farm Bureau credits Hough for being a first-generation cattle rancher. Hough currently serves on the Greene County Farm Bureau Board of Directors. Hough will face Senator Holly Rehder, Matthew Porter, and David Wasinger in the Republican Primary in August.

“Senator Hough has once again earned the endorsement of the Missouri Farm Bureau PAC, because he continues to advocate for the future of agriculture in our state. His work as the Chair of the Appropriations Committee has supported vital investments in our state’s infrastructure, which is key for our farmers and ranchers to provide the food, fiber and fuel necessary for our nation,” said Garrett Hawkins, the President of Missouri Farm Bureau.

The PAC also announced an endorsement of Attorney General Andrew Bailey. Bailey was appointed as Attorney General by Governor Mike Parson in January 2023.

“Andrew Bailey has displayed a willingness to fight for property rights during his time in office,” said MOFB President Garrett Hawkins. “He understands that flawed federal climate and energy policies impact all Missourians, and his vision of making rural Missouri a vibrant place to work and live aligns with our members’ vision of the future of agriculture in the state.”

Andrew Bailey currently serves as Missouri’s 44th Attorney General. He will face former Assistant U.S. Attorney Will Scharf this August in the Republican primary.

Representative Kurtis Gregory received the latest endorsement by Missouri Farm Bureau in the race for State Senate in the 21st District. Gregory, who was elected in 2020, currently serves the 51st House District.

“Kurtis Gregory earned this endorsement because from his first day as a member of the Missouri General Assembly, he has stood strong for rural families, farmers and small business owners throughout the state,” said David Lueck, a PAC board of trustees member from Lafayette County. “By carrying on his family’s farm legacy, Kurtis understands first-hand the challenges that we face. We look forward to working with him throughout his first term in the Missouri Senate and his continued advocacy for farm families and rural communities.”

In 2022, Gregory earned Missouri Farm Bureau’s “Friend of Agriculture” award. Throughout his second term in the House, Gregory carried the MOFB Health Plans bill through the House and served as the Vice-Chair of the Agriculture Policy committee.

The Missouri Farm Bureau PAC has previously endorsed Josh Hawley for the U.S Senate and Jason Bean for for State Senate. Mark Alford, Eric Burlison, and Jason Smith have been endorsed for the House of Representatives. The Farm Bureau has also endorsed Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe for Governor in February.