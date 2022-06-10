Police organizations back Roorda in Senate District 22

Jefferson County, Mo. — A candidate in one of Missouri’s most crowded Senate races has secured the support of the police force.

Jeff Roorda, a former Democratic member of the House, received seven endorsements from June 2 to June 8, including endorsements from the St. Louis City and St. Louis County Police Associations.

Roorda switched sides of the aisle in December over concerns of defunding the police force. Roorda filed for the Senate District (SD) 22 race as a Republican.

Roorda stands as one of four Republican candidates vying to win the August primary in the suburban district.

The support of the police force was to be expected for Roorda, who served as a Jefferson County police officer for 17 years before his career in politics. Roorda currently holds the position of business manager for the St. Louis Police Officers Association.

“I am honored to have the endorsement of so many local leaders who want to ensure our next State Senator will be an effective leader on the issues important to District 22. I will be a steadfast voice for this region and our values in the State Senate,” Roorda said in a press release.

Roorda is expected to do well with voters who support the police force. Although he will split that voter base with fellow Republican candidate Rep. Shane Roden of Cedar Hill, who’s background also includes law enforcement.

Endorsements will be important to Roorda’s campaign, as he attempts to re-define himself to voters as a Republican amidst a crowded field of candidates.

The winner of the Republican primary will go on to face Benjamin Hagin, a Democrat and small business owner from Jefferson County who is unopposed in the Democratic primary. Hagin previously ran against Speaker of the House Rob Vescovo, R-Arnold, in 2018 and garnered 38% of the vote.

Featured Image: Jeff Roorda, business manager for the St. Louis Police Officers Association. Roorda announced in December 2021 that he was switching parties to become a Republican. (PROVIDED)