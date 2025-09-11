Missouri Leaders Launch Missouri Child Care Works

This week, state leaders, business representatives, and child care advocates gathered at the Governor’s Office Building to announce the launch of Missouri Child Care Works.

Missouri Child Care Works allows employers to put back money for child care costs, which will be matched by state funds. Employees will cover the remaining cost. According to the program, participating families could see their child care expenses reduced by up to 75%.

“Missouri Child Care Works is about supporting families, strengthening our economy, and investing in our children’s development,” said Brian Schmidt, of Kids Win Missouri. “We are proud to partner with the state to launch this innovative program and invite employers to learn more at ChildCareWorksMO.org.”

The program was made possible by a $2.5 million appropriation in the state budget. This comes as no surprise for most Missourians, as lawmakers, government officials and business leaders across the state have all voiced concern about Missouri’s growing child care related issues.

According to many business leaders, the lack of affordable child care around the state is not only hurting families, but also disrupting the economy itself.

“Child care shortages cost Missouri $1.35 billion in lost economic activity each year. This program will strengthen our economy and help businesses retain workers, ” said Gary Plummer of the Jefferson City Chamber of Commerce.

According to many others, employers themselves are being affected by child care issues as well.

“Every employer we surveyed reported workforce disruptions due to child care. Missouri Child Care Works is a direct solution for businesses and employees,” said Paula Benne, President and owner of C&S Employment Solutions.

In March of this year, Child Care Aware released a report detailing many Missouri’s counties’ continued struggle with Child Care desserts. According to the report, 112 out of Missouri’s 115 counties — or 97% — are classified as child care deserts for families with infants and toddlers.

Many employers and business leaders are confident that Missouri Child Care Works will help with child care availability.

“In Cole County, only 67% of infants and toddlers are currently served by existing child card slots. This program will help fill those gaps with stable funding and expanded availability,” said Shauna Kerperin, executive director of MOPATA

Employers and families interested in finding out more about the program, can visit their website at childcareworksmo.org