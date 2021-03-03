Missouri Soybean Association seats district directors

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The leadership team for the Missouri Soybean Association welcomes board members beginning new terms this week in conjunction with the annual Commodity Classic conference. The Association welcomes one new director, and congratulates several returning leaders on being re-elected.

“The Missouri Soybean Association is a farmer-led organization with strong grassroots support, and we’re very proud of that foundation,” said Ronnie Russell, Missouri Soybean Association president and a farmer from Richmond. “Our impact grows as we work together, and we appreciate each of these volunteers and their contributions help move us toward the bright future for soy in Missouri.”

Terry Schwoeppe, a farmer from Labadie, was elected to the Association’s board of directors during the District 6 meeting in February. He replaced former Missouri Soybean Association board member Dan Brunjes. Schwoeppe joins his fellow board members in guiding the organization’s policy, advocacy and membership efforts.

In addition to Schwoeppe, five farmer leaders began new terms on the board. C. Brooks Hurst, of Tarkio, was re-elected to represent northwestern Missouri growers in District 1. Cody Brock, of Norborne, Matt Wright of Emden, Garrett Riekhof of Higginsville, and Peter Rost Jr. of New Madrid were elected to new terms representing districts 2, 3, 4 and 7, respectively.

Committee assignments for the Missouri Soybean Association directors will be determined during the summer board meetings, currently being planned for July.

The Missouri Soybean Association is currently led by Ronnie Russell. Matt Wright, a soybean farmer from Emden, Mo., serves as vice-president; secretary is Renee Fordyce of Bethany, Mo. and treasurer is Peter Rost Jr. of New Madrid, Mo. Each of those leaders is serving their second one-year term in those roles, the maximum allowed under the Association’s bylaws.

The Missouri Soybean Association is a statewide membership organization working to increase the profitability of Missouri soybean farmers through policy, advocacy and education efforts across the state. To learn more, visit mosoy.org.