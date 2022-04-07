Missouri Soybeans celebrates National Soyfood Month with free soy lattes

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Join Missouri soybean growers and consumers in celebrating National Soyfoods Month this April.

As part of the celebration, Missouri Soybean Merchandising Council (MSMC) will be sponsoring free soy latte giveaways at two Jefferson City coffee shops for one week in April.

From April 11-16, stop by High Rise Bakery (118 E High St, Jefferson City, MO) or Coffee Zone (130 E High St, Jefferson City, MO) to receive a free 12-ounce soy latte. Missouri Soybeans will also be hosting a giveaway for coffee gift cards and Missouri Soybeans gift bags.

“Missouri soybeans are used in a myriad of ways, and one of our favorite ways to enjoy soy is in our morning coffee,” says Missouri Soybeans CEO Gary Wheeler. “During this month focused on soyfoods, we want to acknowledge the value that soybeans bring to our farmers and our state with the Jefferson City community.”

The United States is one of the leading countries in soybean production. In Missouri alone, 5.7 million acres of soybeans are grown each year, and farmers work to meet the world’s demand for this important crop sustainably. Through soil and water conservation, crop rotation, and carbon net neutrality goals, U.S. and Missouri soybean farmers provide nutritional, versatile, and sustainable food to people across the globe.

Soy is praised for its health benefits, including its ability to reduce the risk of heart disease by lowering cholesterol. Its protein, oil, and high oleic attributes all carry FDA heart health claims. In addition to heart health benefits, soyfoods may also improve cognitive function, lower blood pressure, enhance muscle and bone health, and reduce the risk of some cancers.

In addition to the free soy lattes and other giveaways, MSMC will host two events:

Missouri Soyfoods Month Kick-Off: Missouri Governor Mike Parson will issue a proclamation declaring April 2022 as Missouri Soyfoods Month on Monday, April 11 at 9 a.m. at Coffee Zone (130 E High St, Jefferson City, MO).

Jefferson City Soy Latte Day: Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin will issue a proclamation declaring April 14 as Soy Latte Day in Jefferson City on Thursday, April 14 at 8 a.m. at High Rise Bakery (118 E High St, Jefferson City, MO).

The Missouri Soybean Merchandising Council is a statewide, farmer-led organization working to improve opportunities for Missouri soybean farmers through a combination of research, outreach, education, and market development efforts supported by the soy checkoff. Learn more online by exploring mosoy.org.