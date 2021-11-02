Nighttime blaze causes ‘significant damage’ to state building in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A Monday night fire caused “significant damage” to a government building that mostly housed Department of Social Services (DSS) IT offices, officials said.

No injuries were reported, according to a DSS source.

Fire crews responded to the blaze Monday around 9 p.m.

Known as the Elm Building, the site was the workplace of around 80 employees of the Information Technology Services Division (ITSD), working with DSS. The employees were app developers, according to a source.

The building also housed employees of the department’s Children’s Division.

Jefferson City Fire Department Chief Matt Schofield said the cause of the fire was yet to be determined.

Schofield said a probe was underway from his department and the state fire marshal’s office, and it would take “a while” to investigate the cause of the blaze.

“There was significant damage throughout the building,” Schofield told The Missouri Times. “At the time of our arrival, there were flames shooting from the roof. It was called in by drivers along Highway 50 — for them to see that and call it in and the time it takes for us to respond, the fire had a pretty good head start.”

Schofield said the department was not aware of anyone in the building at the time of the fire.

Representatives from the Office of Administration, Capitol Police, the Jefferson City Police Department, and Cole County EMS were also on the scene, Schofield said.

The building was privately owned and leased to the state, according to Schofield.

