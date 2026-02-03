Opinion: Gov. Kehoe is putting families and farmers first by cutting taxes

Governor Mike Kehoe’s plan to eliminate Missouri’s personal income tax is exactly the kind of leadership southwest Missouri expects and deserves. For our region, this proposal is not theoretical. It directly affects farmers, ranchers, and the agriculture community that form the backbone of our local economy.

In agriculture, margins are tight and uncertainty is constant. Weather, fuel prices, equipment costs, and market swings are largely out of a farmer’s control. What should be in their control is how they reinvest the money they earn. Income tax relief allows farmers to keep more of their hard earned dollars and put them back into their operations. That means upgrading equipment, improving land, hiring local help, and planning for the next generation. This is how rural Missouri stays strong.

The same principle applies to small businesses across southwest Missouri. Family-owned shops, processors, and service providers support our farms and our communities. When income taxes are lower, these businesses have more flexibility to grow, raise wages, and weather economic downturns. Keeping money local strengthens community infrastructure and keeps rural towns alive.

Governor Kehoe understands this reality. His plan reflects a true conservative belief that government should not stand in the way of hard work. By eliminating the personal income tax, he is keeping his word to the people of Missouri and following through on a long-standing commitment to reduce the tax burden on families and businesses.

Tax relief, however, must be paired with fiscal discipline. Governor Kehoe has been clear that cutting taxes goes hand in hand with reducing spending. Government must live within its means, just like families and small businesses do every day. That means cutting waste, limiting bureaucracy, and focusing on core responsibilities. This responsible approach ensures that tax cuts are sustainable and do not come at the expense of essential services.

The current tax code has not worked well for rural Missouri. Too often, it rewards large interests while leaving farmers and rural businesses to carry the load. Governor Kehoe’s plan shifts the focus back where it belongs: on the people who produce, build, and grow.

This proposal is about trust. It trusts farmers to know how best to run their operations. It trusts small business owners to invest wisely. And it trusts families to make decisions that are right for them. That is the heart of conservative leadership.

Likewise, Governor Kehoe is proving he’s a conservative leader we can trust. By pushing for meaningful income tax relief and responsible spending cuts, he is standing up for agriculture, small businesses, and the rural communities that make Missouri strong. This is the right direction for southwest Missouri and for our state’s future.