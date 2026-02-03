Press Release: Jeff Schomburg announces re-election campaign for St. Joseph City Council

ST. JOSEPH, MO — Jeff Schomburg, a current member of the St. Joseph City Council, today announced his campaign for re-election in April’s municipal election, reaffirming his commitment to commonsense leadership and responsible local government.

“This election is about continuing practical, results-driven leadership,” said Schomburg. “I’m running to keep St. Joseph moving forward.”

During his time on the council as an at-large member, Schomburg has focused on promoting economic growth, protecting taxpayers, and ensuring city government lives within its means. He supports a balanced city budget that prioritizes core services while reducing wasteful spending and improving efficiency at City Hall.

A strong advocate for public safety, Schomburg has consistently backed St. Joseph’s first responders, recognizing their essential role in keeping neighborhoods safe and the community strong. He has also made restoring and maintaining local infrastructure a top priority, supporting investments in streets, utilities, and public facilities that strengthen quality of life and support future growth.

“As a lifelong member of the St. Joseph community, I have been there for our city’s ups and downs. I’ve seen what works firsthand, and I want to ensure we remain firmly on the path towards prosperity for our hardworking families. This election is about empowering local voices over special interests.”

The St. Joseph City Council election will be held April 7.