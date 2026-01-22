Opinion: Income Tax Elimination: A Once-in-a-Generation Chance to Help Working Families

When I knock doors in the Kansas City Northland including Kansas City, Claycomo, Pleasant Valley, Randolph and surrounding areas, I hear the same thing from UAW members at the Ford plant, firefighters, teachers, and construction workers: everything costs more, but their paychecks don’t go further. That’s why I’m cautiously optimistic about Governor Kehoe’s proposal to eliminate Missouri’s personal income tax—if we get the details right.

I’m a fiscal conservative who believes in smaller government and economic growth. I’m also proudly pro-union and pro-worker. Those positions aren’t contradictory—they both start with respecting the people who show up, punch the clock, and do the work. When the state takes 5.3% out of every paycheck, that’s real money for families trying to save for a home, pay for child care, or cover an unexpected medical bill.

For a union electrician making $60,000 a year, eliminating the income tax means keeping an extra $3,200 annually. That’s a mortgage payment. A couple of car payments. Real relief. And it’s not just workers who benefit—small business owners, who are the backbone of our local economy, would see meaningful savings that they can reinvest in equipment, employees, and growth.

But I’m not naïve. This is complicated. We need roads, schools, and essential services. That’s why I’m fighting to have a strong voice as the legislature works through the details. My priority is ensuring this plan delivers for working families and small businesses—not for the well-connected who’ve spent decades lobbying for special carve-outs and loopholes.

Here’s what I’ll be watching: First, how do we replace the revenue responsibly? I support eliminating wasteful spending and outdated programs, but I won’t support cuts that gut infrastructure or education. Second, I won’t support shifting excessive tax burdens to retirees and low-income families who need more help, not less. Third, how do we phase this in without creating chaos? And finally, how do we ensure the savings go to everyday Missourians, not just those who already game the system?

There’s also a competitive reality we can’t ignore. Missouri’s income tax code was written during the Hoover administration—nearly a century ago. Meanwhile, Texas, Tennessee, and Florida attract businesses and workers with no state income tax at all. If we want jobs to stay here and grow here, we need a 21st-century tax system.

This reform can work if we approach it with discipline and focus. Families budget carefully, and government should too. This isn’t a Republican or Democratic idea—it’s common sense.

I’ll continue standing with the blue-collar families, union members, small business owners, and everyone who earns an honest paycheck in the Northland. My job is to make sure this once-in-a-generation opportunity delivers real economic relief to the people who make Missouri work.

