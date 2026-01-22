Press Release: Marine and Longtime Parkville Resident Joe Leluga Launches Campaign for Ward 1 Alderman

PARKVILLE, MO — Marine and longtime Parkville resident Joe Leluga today announced his candidacy for Alderman of Parkville’s Ward 1, representing the southeastern portion of the city. He will appear on the ballot in the April 7, 2026, General Municipal Election.

“I’ve never run for public office before, but as a Marine and a longtime Parkville family man, I’m ready to roll up my sleeves and serve my neighbors with discipline and common sense,” Leluga said. “I’m running to promote responsible growth that enhances downtown safety and traffic flow, supports local businesses, and safeguards the family-friendly, historic charm we cherish, while always putting hardworking families first.”

A Marine, Leluga brings proven discipline, leadership, and service to tough challenges. His priorities include greater citizen engagement and transparent communication, fiscal responsibility to control spending, enhanced public safety and infrastructure, and economic stability for families and businesses amid thoughtful growth.

Leluga works in healthcare software, where he’s seen government red tape inflate costs and hinder efficiency. “I understand the burdens families face—from rising expenses to bureaucratic hurdles,” he said. “I’ll work to cut waste, ensure tax dollars deliver real results like safer streets and better mobility, and keep Parkville affordable and secure.”

A longtime resident, Leluga and his wife, Cristina, raised three children in the Park Hill School District. They enjoy downtown’s local restaurants and businesses, golfing at The National, and running & cycling the city’s scenic trails.

“We love this beautiful city—the historic downtown charm, Missouri River trails, family-friendly parks, and tight-knit community where neighbors look out for one another,” Leluga said. “We want the next generation to experience and cherish the same unique downtown magic—boutique shops, local dining, riverfront events, and welcoming small-town vibe—that drew us here decades ago. We must work together to protect and preserve this vibrant home and give back to the community that has given us so much.”

Leluga is committed to collaborating with officials on practical, common-sense solutions. He looks forward to meeting voters, listening to concerns, and building a brighter future for Parkville. He looks forward to conversations on the campaign trail about responsible growth, downtown safety, traffic improvements, and preserving Parkville’s unique spirit.