Opinion: Missouri leads the charge against Biden’s unconstitutional student loan forgiveness

In an era where fiscal responsibility often takes a backseat to political expediency, Missouri stands as a beacon of conservative principles. The Trump administration’s firm stance against blanket student loan forgiveness set a precedent, emphasizing that debts incurred voluntarily should not be shifted onto the backs of hardworking taxpayers. Building upon this foundation, Missouri, under the leadership of Governor Mike Kehoe and Attorney General Andrew Bailey, is at the forefront of challenging federal overreach in student loan policies.​

The Biden administration’s Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) plan aimed to forgive up to $475 billion in student loans, a move critics argue lacked clear congressional authorization. Attorney General Bailey, recognizing the constitutional implications, led a coalition of seven Republican-led states in a lawsuit against this plan. The Eighth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sided with Missouri, ruling that the Education Department had overstepped its authority, thereby blocking the SAVE plan in its entirety. ​

This legal victory underscores Missouri’s commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that executive actions do not bypass legislative processes. As Attorney General Bailey aptly stated, “Though [President] Biden is out of office, this precedent is imperative to ensuring a president cannot force working Americans to foot the bill for someone else’s Ivy League debt.”

Governor Mike Kehoe’s administration complements these efforts by promoting policies that prioritize fiscal responsibility and personal accountability. Rather than endorsing sweeping debt cancellations, Missouri focuses on expanding workforce development programs, supporting trade schools, and strengthening community colleges. These initiatives provide affordable pathways to employment without imposing undue burdens on taxpayers.​

The state’s proactive approach serves as a model for others grappling with the complexities of student debt. By challenging unconstitutional federal mandates and promoting practical solutions, Missouri reaffirms its dedication to conservative values and the principles of limited government.​

As the national debate on student loan forgiveness continues, Missouri’s leadership exemplifies how states can assert their rights and protect their citizens from federal overreach. Through steadfast commitment to the Constitution and prudent policymaking, Missouri ensures that the ideals of personal responsibility and fiscal integrity remain at the heart of American governance.