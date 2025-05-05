House Hour by Hour Monday, May 5

During the last two weeks of the session, The Missouri Times will bring you hourly updates of floor activity for each chamber. Below is all the activity in the House from Monday, May 5.

4:00 Hour

The House gavelled in shortly after 4:00 pm

The journal was approved.

Former Rep. Baker took to the dais to give a few remarks to his friends, family and colleagues.

Points of personal privilege.

Introduction of special guests.

Reports from committee.

Rep. Deaton motioned for the House to refuse to cede on SB63.

Rep. Brown motioned for the adoption of CCR SS HCS HBS 595 & 343 A.A.. The motion passed 102- 34. Rep. Brown then motioned for the CCR SS HCS HBS 595 & 343 A.A. be third read and passed. The bill passed 103-37.

Rep. Oehlerking motioned for the adoption of the SS SCS HB 754 A.A.. Rep. Oehlerking was inquired by multiple Representatives. Multiple members spoke on the bill. The motion passed 128-8. Rep. Oehlerking motioned for SS SCS HB 754 A.A. be third read and passed. The bill passed 118-10.

5:00 Hour

Rep. Chappell moved for the adoption HCS SS SB 160, E.C.

Rep. Hausman moved for the adoption of House Amendment 1. Multiple members discussed the amendment. The amendment was adopted.

Rep. Hruza moved for the adoption of House Amendment 2. Multiple members discussed the amendment. The amendment was adopted.

Rep. Davidson moved for the adoption of House Amendment 3. The amendment was adopted.

Rep. Haley moved for the adoption of House Amendment 4. Multiple members discussed the amendment. The amendment was adopted.

Rep. Haley moved for the adoption of House Amendment 5. Multiple members discussed the amendment. The amendment was adopted.

Rep. Shield moved for the adoption of House Amendment 6. Multiple members discussed the amendment. The amendment was adopted.

Rep. Gallick moved for the adoption of House Amendment 7. Multiple members discussed the amendment. The amendment was adopted.

Rep. Knight moved for the adoption of House Amendment 8. The amendment was adopted.

Rep. Mayhew moved for the adoption of House Amendment 9. The amendment was adopted.

Rep. Black moved for the adoption of House Amendment 10. The amendment was adopted.

Rep. Walsh Moore moved for the adoption of House Amendment 11. The amendment was adopted. A point of order was called on the amendment. The point of order was well taken. Rep. Walsh Moore withdrew the amendment and spoke on the amendment she was going to put on the bill. Rep. Chappell also spoke on the bill.

Rep. Riley moved for a PQ. The PQ passed 113 – 23.

HCS SS SB 160, E.C. was adopted.

Rep. Chappell moved for HCS SS SB 160, E.C.be third read and passed. The bill passed 94 – 52 -17

Rep. Chappell moved for the adoption of the emergency clause of HCS SS SB 160, A.A., E.C. . Rep. Murphy inquired Rep. Chappell about the emergency clause.

Rep. Riley moved for a PQ. The PQ passed 98 – 46

The emergency clause failed to pass 12 – 130

Rep. Kelley moved for the adoption of HCS SS SB 150

Rep. Davidson moved for the adoption of House Amendment 1. The amendment was adopted.

Rep. Davidson moved for the adoption of House Amendment 2. The amendment was adopted.

Rep. Brown moved for the adoption of House Amendment 3. The amendment was adopted.

Rep. Farnan moved for the adoption of House Amendment 4. The amendment was adopted.

6:00 Hour

Rep. Smith moved for the adoption of House Amendment 5. Multiple members spoke on the amendment. The amendment was not adopted.

Rep. Owen moved for the adoption of House Amendment 6. Multiple members spoke on the amendment. The amendment was not adopted.

Rep. Loy moved for the adoption of House Amendment 7. The amendment was not adopted.

Rep. Casteel moved for the adoption of House Amendment 8. The amendment was not adopted.

Rep. Peters moved for the adoption of House Amendment 9. The amendment was adopted.

Rep. Hovis moved for the adoption of House Amendment 10. The amendment was adopted.

Rep. Christensen moved for the adoption of House Amendment 11. Multiple members spoke on the amendment. The amendment was not adopted.

Rep. Diehl moved for the adoption of House Amendment 12. Multiple members spoke on the amendment. The amendment was adopted. Rep. Schmidt moved for the adoption of House Amendment 1 to House Amendment 12. The amendment to the amendment was adopted. The amendment was adopted.

Rep. Steinhoff moved for the adoption of House Amendment 13. A point of order was called on the amendment. The point of order was well taken.

Rep. Wellenkamp moved for the adoption of House Amendment 14. Rep. Kelley, the bill handler, spoke on the amendment and asked it be voted down. The amendment was not adopted.

HCS SS SB 150 was adopted.

Rep. Kelley moved for HCS SS SB 150 to be third read and passed. The bill passed 108-21-7.

Announcements.

The House adjourned until 10:00 AM, Tuesday, May 6.