Opinion: Platte County needs personal income tax relief

As a legislator, husband, father, and now grandfather, I think every day about the cost of living for families in Platte County. This is one of the fastest growing counties in Missouri. As such, housing costs and rents are rising, and families are feeling the squeeze. That is why I support Governor Mike Kehoe’s goal of eliminating the state personal income tax.

Many families in Platte County are working hard but still struggling to make ends meet. When the state takes money out of every paycheck, it makes things even harder. Ending the personal income tax gives families real breathing room. It lets them keep more of what they earn and decide how to spend it themselves.

This goal is also about growth. If we want Missouri to compete, and help our children and grandchildren from having to move away, we need to attract more jobs. States without an income tax have a clear advantage. Families and workers look for places where their paycheck goes further. Ending the income tax sends a strong message that Missouri is open for opportunity.

Eliminating the income tax is a win-win. Local workers keep more money, and local businesses benefit when families have more to spend. Strong households lead to a strong local economy.

I understand that this issue has many moving parts, we have to be smart about how we replace revenue and control spending. I plan to take an active role as the legislature works through the details. My focus will be making sure this plan stays true to its goal of easing the cost of living for hardworking Missourians. I campaigned on bringing tax relief; whether that’s property tax relief or income tax relief, I’m rolling up my sleeves to get it done.

At the end of the day, this is about fairness and common sense. A tax code written generations ago should not be holding back today’s workforce, seniors, and families. Eliminating the personal income tax helps families get ahead and helps Missouri compete. That is why I believe this goal is good for our future.