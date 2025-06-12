Opinion: Proposed Cuts to Medicaid and SNAP Would Harm Families and Our Mission

At The Food Bank, we serve more than 100,000 neighbors each month in central and northeastern Missouri—children, seniors, working families, and veterans who are doing their best to make ends meet. Many of them are already living on the edge, and any disruption to the support systems they rely on—like Medicaid and SNAP—can quickly push them into crisis.

That’s why we are deeply concerned about recent proposals in Washington that would impose cuts or new restrictions on these essential programs. The idea of implementing stricter work requirements for SNAP, or reducing Medicaid eligibility, may seem like a policy debate in Washington—but here in mid-Missouri, it’s personal.

The truth is, the majority of people who use SNAP or Medicaid already work. They are caregivers, part-time employees, and people dealing with health conditions or disabilities. Others are looking for work or stuck in jobs that don’t offer benefits. Cutting them off from food assistance or healthcare won’t get them back to work faster—it will simply make life harder for them and their families.

At The Food Bank, we do everything we can to bridge the gap for families in need. But we cannot—and were never meant to—replace the role of government safety nets. Food insecurity has already increased in our region and our organization is working hard to meet the need. If these proposed changes go through, food banks like ours will be overwhelmed, and the ripple effect will be felt in schools, hospitals, and workplaces across our region.

We are grateful to our congressional leaders who have shown a strong commitment to caring for Missouri’s most vulnerable residents. In particular, we want to thank Senator Eric Schmitt. While new to Congress, he has served Missouri families for many years in a variety of elected roles. His long-standing commitment to public service gives us hope that he will continue to be a voice for those who too often go unheard.

We urge Senator Schmitt—and all of our representatives—to protect access to Medicaid and SNAP for the families who need it most. This isn’t about politics—it’s about people. And we all have a role to play in ensuring no one in our communities goes hungry or without the care they need.