Press Release: Scott Spencer Announces Candidacy for Missouri State Representative, District 60

Scott Spencer, a lifelong resident of Jefferson City, small business co-owner, and committed conservative, has officially announced his candidacy for Missouri State Representative in the 60th District as a Republican.

“As a proud, born-and-raised Central Missourian, I believe our state deserves strong, principled leadership that will stand up for our values,” said Spencer. “I’m running to fight for lower taxes, protect our constitutional freedoms, defend life, and ensure our children receive a quality education that prepares them for the future—not political or social indoctrination. It’s time for the citizens of Jefferson City to have a representative who will work for them and be accessible and responsive to their needs.”

Spencer has 25 years of experience in public service as a fire captain on the Jefferson City Fire Department, four years as a Jefferson City Councilman, and is the co-owner of a small business with his wife, Tisha. On the council, he prioritized essential services—public safety, infrastructure, and fiscal responsibility. He held staff accountable, uncovered wasteful spending, and led initiatives such as eliminating DEI mandates in city departments, boards, and commissions. As Public Works Chairman, he revived the long-stalled Wildwood Drive extension—a project that now supports Jefferson City’s future growth.

If elected, Spencer says he will put character, courage, and common sense to work for the people of Jefferson City. “I will advocate for limited government, safe communities, and a thriving Central Missouri,” Spencer said. “I support President Trump’s policies on illegal immigration and government reform. I am pro-life and fully support the First and Second Amendments. I believe in the American Dream and in preserving it for the next generation. I view being a state representative as a full-time responsibility and will give this office the diligence it deserves—because that is what the people expect.”

Spencer’s campaign kickoff event will be held on July 1st at the Courtyard by Marriott, located at 610 Bolivar Street in Jefferson City, starting at 5:30 p.m. Spencer can be reached at 573-355-5659.