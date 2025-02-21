Op-Ed: When MU Health Care values profits over patients, Missouri suffers

The University of Missouri (MU) Health Care system is an academic health system that says it seeks to achieve its vision to be “the premier and transformational academic health system for Missouri … through exemplary education, research, and patient care.”

How is it doing?

Some recent analyses are cause for concern. The system has come under scrutiny due to its subpar safety and quality ratings. According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), MU Health Care holds a 2-star rating out of a possible five, indicating below-average performance in various critical areas.

One of the most concerning aspects of MU Health Care’s performance is patient safety. Reports suggest that patients at this facility are more susceptible to adverse events such as falls resulting in injuries, including broken hips, collapsed lungs, and dangerous blood clots. Additionally, the hospital has received poor ratings concerning its error prevention practices, notably in safe medication administration and adherence to hand-washing protocols.

In stark contrast, university-affiliated teaching hospitals in neighboring states have demonstrated superior performance. The University of Chicago Medical Center in Illinois, for instance, has achieved its 25th consecutive ‘A’ grade from The Leapfrog Group, a national watchdog organization that evaluates hospital safety.

Similarly, institutions such as Vanderbilt University Hospital in Tennessee and the University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital have secured higher safety grades, reflecting a stronger commitment to patient safety and quality care.

Financially, MU Health Care’s operations raise further questions. According to the Sage Transparency tool, a tool that tracks hospital system’s finances, the system enjoys a 77 percent profit margin, significantly exceeding the national average of 10.5 percent. This disparity prompts concerns about whether financial priorities are overshadowing the imperative of patient care and safety.

Apparently, a 77% profit margin is not enough for MU Health Care’s executives. Now the public is learning MU Health Care executives are threatening to terminate their contract with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield in Missouri, leaving thousands of Missourians with limited access, unless Anthem agrees to a 3-year, 39% price increase. According to the Health Action Network, this would result in $132 million higher healthcare costs for Missouri families and taxpayers. Thankfully, Anthem is standing firm, but that’s no consolation for the tens of thousands of patients whose care could be disrupted due to MU’s demands.

If they’re not using the money they have or the money they’re trying to get from Anthem customers toward better patient care, what are they doing? A quick look at headlines tells us MU Health Care has been actively expanding its operations. In 2024, it announced plans to fully integrate with its long-time affiliate, Capital Region Medical Center. Additionally, the system embarked on a $232 million project aimed at centralizing its facilities, described as one of the most ambitious in its history. Earlier this year, the governing board approved $70 million worth of renovation projects.

While expansion and modernization are essential for any healthcare institution, they must be balanced with a steadfast commitment to patient safety and quality care. The current trajectory of MU Health Care suggests a misalignment of priorities, where infrastructural growth and financial gains may be taking precedence over the well-being of patients.

The discrepancies in quality between MU Health Care and its regional counterparts underscore the need for introspection and reform. Leaders at the hospital clearly would like to see the system grow and expand in prestige, but their issues with quality betray that they’re putting the cart before the horse and forgetting that their chief mission is to take care of patients. Patients deserve assurance that their healthcare providers adhere to the highest standards of safety and quality and the money they invest in those institutions through premiums, co-pays, or direct payments are going toward better patient care. Before they ask Missouri consumer and patients for more money, it is imperative for MU Health Care to address these deficiencies promptly, realign its focus towards patient-centered care, and implement robust safety protocols to restore public trust and ensure that it no longer lags behind its peers in delivering exceptional healthcare services.