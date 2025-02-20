Opinion: Medicare Advantage: Protecting Missouri Seniors, Families, and Their Future

Caring for aging parents while running a small business is no easy task. Like many Missourians, I balance the demands of work and family, ensuring my parents have the care they need while managing everyday responsibilities. Medicare Advantage makes that possible.

This program provides high-quality, affordable healthcare to more than 34 million seniors, including my parents. Unlike fee-for-service Medicare, Medicare Advantage protects seniors from rising costs by capping out-of-pocket expenses and offering comprehensive benefits like prescription drug coverage, as well as vision, dental, and hearing care. It ensures that families like mine can plan for healthcare costs without unexpected financial strain—something especially critical as inflation drives up expenses across the board.

Beyond affordability, Medicare Advantage prioritizes care coordination, helping seniors stay healthy and independent. By ensuring doctors, specialists, and caregivers work together seamlessly, the program improves overall patient outcomes. At the same time, telehealth expands access to care, particularly for seniors in rural areas who may otherwise struggle with long travel times to see a provider. From regular screenings to wellness programs, Medicare Advantage is designed to keep people healthier for longer. For families and caregivers, that means less stress, fewer emergencies, and more time focusing on what matters most.

With over half of Missouri seniors depending on Medicare Advantage, it’s crucial that Washington lawmakers—including Senators Hawley and Schmitt, as well as House Ways and Means Chair Jason Smith—work with President Trump to protect and strengthen this vital program. Medicare Advantage is a proven success, delivering better care at lower costs while preserving seniors’ independence.

After two consecutive years of cuts to the program, it’s time for the new Administration and Congress to restore funding and expand support for this vital program. Seniors deserve stability, security, and the peace of mind that their healthcare is protected—now and in the future.