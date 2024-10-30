Opinion: Cast Your Ballot and Say Your Prayers

It’s that time of year when several countdowns are happening in my house. My boys are counting down the days until youth rifle season for whitetail deer, followed by the opening weekend of rifle season. My boys also celebrate their birthdays in November and have dropped numerous hints about their wishes. Tate, my youngest, borrowed his sister’s phone to text me pictures of six different compound bows that have caught his eye. As for my daughter, she is already in Christmas mode and enjoying holiday music on Spotify.

All of these countdowns are certainly on my mind, plus one more: the countdown to Election Day. I think I can speak clearly for everyone when I say I’m ready for November 6. But let’s remember that on Tuesday, November 5, we will make selections impacting the next two, four or six years of our lives.

This election cycle, through the Missouri Farm Bureau PAC, county leaders have made their opinions very clear on who they think best represents what rural Missouri stands for. At the top of the Missouri ticket in the race for Governor stands Mike Kehoe, a first-generation farmer who has worked his way up from washing cars, to successful businessman, and now, Lieutenant Governor. Lt. Governor Kehoe knows the role agriculture plays in the state and will be a strong leader for the future of Missouri.

Josh Hawley earned the PAC’s endorsement in his reelection campaign for the U.S. Senate due to his strong support for farmers and ranchers’ property rights. In Andrew Bailey’s time in office, he’s already proven to stand up for Missouri’s rights as our Attorney General and has garnered our endorsement as well. MOFB’s PAC also endorsed U.S. Representatives Ann Wagner, Mark Alford, Sam Graves, Eric Burlison and Jason Smith in their respective bids to return to Washington, D.C.

In State Senate races, MOFB’s PAC is standing behind Mike Henderson (Dist. 3), Kurtis Gregory (Dist. 21), Jason Bean (Dist. 25) and Jamie Burger (Dist. 27). All four of these candidates have all received our endorsement. All of this can be found in the fall issue of Show Me MOFB magazine.

Please take the time to vote on or before November 5. Our communities need you and your voice to be heard at the ballot box. And on November 6, regardless of the outcome, let’s pray for our newly elected leaders along with our communities, state and nation.