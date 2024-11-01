#F150CampaignTour in the Bootheel and Leadbelt

For day 4 of the #F150CampaignTour we went to the Bootheel and the Leadbelt starting off visiting with my buddy Rep. Ken Waller.

We had a great visit about politics and the changing dynamics of JeffCo. It’s hard to remember but there was a time when only Ken and Judge Missey were the only Republicans elected. However, the peak was the amazing jacket Ken gave me. The picture is below, but as you can see it’s peak #Merica!

Then we rolled down to Kirby’s for an outstanding cheeseburger.

Senator-elect Jamie Burger hopped in the truck and we talked about the three competitive races to join him in the state senate next year. No one in Missouri politics has more common sense than the new senator. Also, it brings my Butler County mind joy to know that Cape still does not have a senator from Cape.

Then we visited with Senator Jason Bean and on his brother’s birthday no less. We got a cake to celebrate Rep. Cameron Parker’s birthday, but as you can see from the picture she ghosted us for her own party. Senator Bean is very bullish on David Gregory’s senate race, and on the job his buddy Mike Kehoe will do as Governor.

From the Bootheel we rolled up to the Leadbelt to visit with another new senator Rep. Mike Henderson. There isn’t a better dude in Missouri politics than Mike. We talked about early voting and how republicans can shift their strategy to embrace it. Also it was his birthday so we gave him a birthday cupcake.

