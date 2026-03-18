Opinion: Democracy Without Exception: Restoring the Right to Vote to People on Probation and Parole

“No taxation without representation” wasn’t just a catch phrase for the Founding Fathers. It was the idea that a government wasn’t legitimate if it could tax people who had no voice in the process. Consent of the governed through voting is essential for justifying governmental authority.

However, as we approach the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, this American promise remains unfulfilled for thousands of our neighbors here in Missouri.

Nearly 80,000 Missourians on probation and parole are currently barred from voting under Missouri law. These men and women are no longer incarcerated. They live and work alongside us. They attend church, send their children to school, and shop at local businesses. Like every other Missourian, they pay taxes on sales, excise, and property. Because the Missouri Department of Corrections requires them to have and keep jobs as a condition of probation or parole, they also pay income taxes.

Unlike every other Missourian, they are denied a voice in the government that taxes them.

This contradiction should concern legislators who believe “no taxation without representation” is a basic part of fairness and democracy. We expect people to behave like citizens by working, obeying laws, and paying taxes, yet we deny some of them the right to participate in their government. This undermines the very authority they are expected to submit to.

Some argue individuals on probation and parole shouldn’t vote because they haven’t yet fully paid their debt to society. However, probation and parole are designed to hold people accountable through regular supervision and reporting while helping them return to community life. If the state of Missouri has decided someone can live, work, and pay taxes in the community, it is difficult to justify treating that person as if they have no place in the political process. Restoring voting rights doesn’t mean pretending crime doesn’t matter. Rather, it recognizes the importance of both accountability and community belonging.

Others worry restoring voting rights would favor one political party over another. However, a 2017 study found that even if people on probation and parole voted in all fifty states between 1998 and 2012, it would not have changed election results. The purpose of restoring voting rights is to treat all Missourians as full citizens, not to benefit any particular political party.

This is not only an issue of principle but also of practical significance. Research suggests that restoring voting rights can increase trust in government and participation in the political process. When people feel they have a voice, they are more likely to feel invested in their communities. That engagement can reduce re-offense, which keeps communities safer. It also keeps people out of prison, reducing costs for housing and feeding them. Upholding this democratic principle succeeds in both increasing public safety and lowering costs.

“No taxation without representation” was enough to spark a revolution. It remains one of our most fundamental democratic beliefs, one we will celebrate this July on the Declaration of Independence’s 250th anniversary. As the Missouri Senate considers legislation to restore voting rights, legislators can ensure this American promise is fulfilled for every Missourian.