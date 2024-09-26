Opinion: KOSA Stifles Parents’ Freedoms

As a proud advocate for parents’ rights, I find myself deeply concerned with the possible implications of the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA) under consideration in Congress. This flawed legislation, if passed, threatens to strip parents’ rights to make decisions on their children’s use of social media, and the wider internet, without undue government interference. Instead of empowering families, KOSA will hand over control to unelected bureaucrats in Washington, D.C. This is a dangerous threat to our parental autonomy, a path we cannot afford to tread.

KOSA claims to do many things, such as enhancing protections for children by imposing heavy obligations on tech companies. While I wholeheartedly support providing parents with tools to safeguard their kids online, we must not allow government overreach to dictate how families navigate the complexities of digital life. By placing regulations in bureaucrats’ hands, we risk stifling the online freedoms that enable our children to learn and grow through the internet.

On the surface, KOSA promises enhanced safety measures, yet it fundamentally shifts responsibility from parents to government officials. This is particularly concerning under a potential Democratic administration, where the potential for censorship of conservative viewpoints looms large. In effect, KOSA could create an echo chamber, restricting access to diverse perspectives and information critical for a well-rounded education and worldview. This legislation represents a significant overstep that would not only undermine parents’ ability to make informed decisions for our families but also threaten our freedom of speech.

If KOSA is passed into law, we could see a drastic reduction in the online resources available to our children––tools that not only facilitate education but also foster creativity and critical thinking––based on vague government definitions of “inappropriate” and “harmful.” This potential loss is a cause for worry. We must ask ourselves: is this the future we want for our children? A future where they are restricted from exploring the vast expanse of knowledge the internet offers simply because government officials deem certain pieces of it inappropriate.

Furthermore, KOSA is poised to increase surveillance of our children’s online activities, eroding privacy for both youths and adults. By implementing age verification requirements and monitoring online activity, this unnecessary oversight raises major concerns about how our personal data will be used, stored and possibly exploited.

As members of the House of Representatives consider their next steps, they have a critical opportunity to stand up for conservative values and reject KOSA in any form. Even an amended version of this bill would still represent a dangerous intrusion into our rights as parents and personal freedoms as internet users. As parents, we must maintain our autonomy over how our children engage with the digital world, free from the influence of government censorship.

Ultimately, defeating KOSA is not just about protecting our rights as parents; it’s about preserving the principles of free speech and diversity of thought that are essential for a healthy democracy. We must not allow this legislation to pass under the guise of protecting children while simultaneously undermining our values and freedoms.

The stakes are high. It’s time for members of the House, including those from our great state of Missouri, to take a stand against KOSA and reaffirm their commitment to parents’ rights and conservative principles. Let’s empower families, not D.C. bureaucrats, to decide what is best for our children.