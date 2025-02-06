Opinion: Lawfare against Roundup will cause China to own farm chemical supply

Missouri’s farmers are the backbone of our state, feeding the nation and the world. But today, they’re under attack from two fronts: trial lawyers looking to cash in on frivolous lawsuits and Communist China, which aims to infiltrate and control our agricultural industry. Legislation to end lawfare against Roundup is a critical line of defense to protect Missouri’s farmers and keep our food supply secure.

At the heart of the issue is glyphosate, the most commonly used pesticide in the United States. This US-made product is indispensable to Missouri’s agricultural success—91% of our soybean acres and 66% of our corn acres rely on glyphosate for effective weed control. It’s not just a tool; it’s a lifeline for farmers managing weeds while keeping costs in check.

Despite its proven safety record, trial lawyers want glyphosate off the market. Let’s be clear: Trump’s EPA said glyphosate does not pose a threat to human health, and no health regulator anywhere in the world has classified it as a carcinogen. Yet, thanks to a relentless $100-million smear campaign filled with sensational ads, lawsuits are piling up, threatening Missouri farmers’ access to this essential product.

These lawsuits are about more than glyphosate—they’re about control. If litigation drives glyphosate production offshore, Missouri farmers will become reliant on China for this critical input. Imagine the risks: we’ve already seen China’s disregard for international norms, from spying on Americans to stealing intellectual property to its disastrous handling of public health crises. Do we really want the Chinese Communist Party controlling the weed control products that sustain Missouri’s agriculture?

This isn’t just theoretical. In Iowa, Chinese nationals have been caught stealing corn seeds to replicate our technology. In Arkansas, the state had to intervene to force Chinese-owned Syngenta to sell farmland. The threat is real and Missouri could be the next battleground.

Critics claim that legislative efforts exempt Roundup from lawsuits. That’s false. The bill doesn’t give glyphosate a free pass—it simply aligns Missouri law with Trump’s EPA guidelines, ensuring that science, not scare tactics, dictates policy. Unfortunately, we’re letting trial lawyers and foreign adversaries dictate the future of Missouri farming.

China has shown us time and time again that it cannot be trusted. From stealing our technology to infiltrating our agriculture, its goal is clear: domination. Missouri’s farmers deserve better. They deserve the tools to succeed without the fear of lawsuits driving up costs or forcing them into reliance on a hostile foreign power.

This effort is about protecting Missouri’s agricultural independence, food security, and national security. Passing it is a vote for Missouri farmers, for science, and against the dangerous influence of China and opportunistic trial lawyers.

Missouri legislators have a choice: stand with the farmers who feed us or surrender to those who would sell out our state’s agricultural future. For the sake of Missouri’s farmers, families, and future, the choice is clear. Pass legislation ending lawfare against Roundup.