Opinion: Maximizing Missouri-Made Energy

As a Missouri State Senator, my legislative duties exceed what I bring to the Senate floor and committee hearings. When I visit with people, I hear about the rising challenges of inflation, the difficulties farmers and families have with making ends meet, and the burdensome costs of groceries.

I also hear about climbing energy costs and the financial burden this places on communities- both suburban and rural. Families should never have to decide between turning on the air conditioning or buying fresh produce at the store.

While there are multiple variants in the energy equation, one action that can help regulate costs is generating homegrown energy ourselves through renewable energy projects.

This concept is nothing new for Missouri. In our state, current projects generate enough energy to power 644,000 homes with affordable, clean energy. Solar, wind, and battery storage have fixed rates and aren’t subject to the volatility of fossil fuels, making the market more stable and predictable for energy customers. In fact, wind and solar energy are among the cheapest energy sources on the market, and the cost of electricity generated by solar energy has decreased by 54% since 2012.

Renewable energy also extends a helping hand to Missouri’s farmers. In 2023, Missouri farmers who voluntarily hosted projects on their land received $16 million through land lease payments. These yearly payments remain consistent regardless of how much energy the project produces, eliminating uncertainty and providing a cushion for farmers who are constantly at the liberty of unstable commodity prices, drought or flood, and a volatile market. Diversifying an operation’s income with renewable energy gives farmers peace of mind as they feed the world.

It’s also important to note that businesses with sustainability goals are looking at Missouri but are unlikely to move here if there are not viable sources of clean energy. Missouri will not attract these businesses unless we can increase our state’s clean energy sources, leaving good-paying jobs on the table.

As we advance toward a future powered by Missouri-made energy, we must also consider fixing the gaps in our system that hinder growth. Today, a hodge-podge of tax rates across 114 counties deters investment and complicates negotiations for farmers and homeowners volunteering to host solar projects on their land. As we all know, tax certainty is business certainty. We must enact a clear, low tax rate that says Missouri is open for business, saving customers money, and empowering landowners to harvest the sun as a commodity.

Renewable energy is an integral part of Missouri’s growing success and suits the needs of our farmers. This American Clean Power Week, I urge my legislative colleagues and local leaders across the state to prioritize the advancement of renewable energy. Together, we can maximize Missouri-made power.