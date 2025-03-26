Opinion: Medicare Advantage Works—Washington Must Keep It Strong

After years of marriage, you think you’ve seen it all. But as we age, life throws new challenges our way—especially when it comes to our health. Whether we’ve planned for it or not, making smart decisions about our health care is essential to maintaining our well-being and independence.

For our family, Medicare Advantage has been a game-changer. Steve has been enrolled in the program for years, and the benefits have helped him manage his health with greater ease. When Lynn became eligible, joining Medicare Advantage was an easy decision. The program has provided us with not only peace of mind but also real, tangible support that has allowed us to remain active, engaged, and healthy.

Take Steve’s hearing loss, for example. Before retirement, he started experiencing minor hearing difficulties that continually advanced, a common issue for many seniors. Fortunately, Medicare Advantage covered annual check-ups and hearing aids, ensuring he could stay connected to the world around him. But the benefits don’t stop there—the program also includes vision and dental care as well as prescription drug coverage, addressing critical aspects of senior health that traditional Medicare often overlooks.

These benefits make a difference in ways we never expected. Staying healthy isn’t just about us—it’s about being there for our kid. Medicare Advantage’s focus on preventative care means we’re not just reacting to health problems but working to prevent them in the first place. Regular screenings, early interventions, and comprehensive coverage help minimize health emergencies. That’s money and time we can put toward our family, our future, and our quality of life. Additionally, by keeping seniors healthier, Medicare Advantage ensures that federal health care dollars are spent more efficiently while giving families like ours the support we need to thrive.

But this program is only as strong as the support it receives from our leaders. As the new Republican administration and Congress take office, it’s critical that they prioritize Medicare Advantage. We urge Missouri’s elected officials, including Senator Josh Hawley and Senator Eric Schmitt, to champion this program and ensure its funding after two years of cuts under the previous administration.

Our story is just one of many, but the message is clear: Medicare Advantage works. Now, it’s up to our leaders to make sure it continues to do so for years to come.