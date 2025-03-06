Opinion: Missouri bills safeguard cryptocurrency’s role in the state’s future

As cryptocurrencies gain traction in investment portfolios across various states, Missouri families are also embracing these digital assets to secure their financial future. This innovative form of wealth-building has become a permanent fixture in our economy. With the rising popularity of cryptocurrencies, consumer protections are increasingly vital to maintain the integrity of related products and services. Our state government must implement sensible regulations to shield consumers from unscrupulous actors.

One key area for legislators to focus on is regulating crypto kiosks, which allow users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies using cash. These conveniently located machines, often found in places like convenience stores and supermarkets, offer easy access to digital currencies. However, they have also become a tool for scammers to defraud unsuspecting individuals. As the groundwork for regulating these groundbreaking global assets is laid, addressing this specific vulnerability is crucial.

I commend State Rep. David Casteel (R-97) and State Sen. Curtis Trent (R-20) for tackling these scams head-on with HB 1428 and SB 779. Their bills mandate that crypto kiosk operators display fees and highlight common scam examples before transactions can proceed. Furthermore, companies would be required to bolster their customer service and compliance teams and adhere to strict policies aimed at preventing scams and ensuring compliance with all financial crime laws.

These bills proposed by Rep. Casteel and Sen. Trent set consistent consumer protection standards for all crypto kiosk operators. By making it easier for consumers to spot and avoid scam attempts, these bills help prevent fraud. As more individuals venture into the crypto market, establishing a fundamental level of regulation is essential to safeguard consumers. I urge our elected officials to back HB 1428 and SB 779, ensuring Missourians’ protection while maintaining their access to cryptocurrencies.