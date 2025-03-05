Press Release: Darin Redd announces campaign for Marion County Presiding Commissioner

Local banker Darin Redd has announced his campaign for Marion County Presiding Commissioner. Redd seeks to fill the position currently held by David Lomax, who plans on retiring at the end of his term.

Redd works for Commerce Bank and is a commercial pilot. In addition, he is a small business owner of Palmyra Storage and is involved in his family’s farming operation.

“We have a lot of positive things happening in Marion County and I would like to keep that momentum going,” said Redd. “Taxpayers want government to run like a business; I am committed to ensuring that our county’s finances and infrastructure are in working order as a good steward of taxpayer dollars. Ultimately, those funds belong to we the people and elected officials should have long-range vision for how to use those funds in an appropriate way.”

Redd has served as the past president of the Hannibal Rotary Club and has been actively involved with several local organizations. Additionally, Redd has held board positions with the Hannibal Area Chamber of Commerce, Hannibal Regional Foundation, Palmyra School Board, Northeast Missouri Economic Development Council, Hannibal Regional Healthcare System Center for Applied Medical Research and Beth Haven Nursing Home.

“I am excited about President Trump’s America First efforts and what that could mean for manufacturing and jobs here in Northeast Missouri,” said Redd. “I will fight for continued job growth in our communities.”

The father of two adult children, Redd has been married to Kindsey Redd for 24 years. As a born-again Christian, Redd puts his faith first in his personal life.

“We need to continue to focus on fiscal responsibility in the courthouse and meet the county’s most basic needs – good roads and bridges. Together, we can work together to ensure our entire county has utilities, roads and other infrastructure to meet growing needs. This helps keep our families, farms and small businesses vibrant for years to come.”