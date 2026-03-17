Opinion: Missouri Can’t Afford to Push Solar Investment to Other States

Missouri is at a crossroads. As electricity demand rises and states across the Midwest compete for new energy investment, the decisions lawmakers make today will determine whether Missouri attracts new projects or watches them move across state lines. Today, legislators are considering a statewide solar moratorium that would send exactly the wrong signal: that Missouri is closed to one of the fastest-growing sources of new electricity generation in the country.

The potential statewide solar moratorium has left many wondering what it means for Missouri’s economy. Here’s the bottom line: stunting solar development would carry significant consequences and slow momentum at a time when the state needs new energy generation, stronger infrastructure, and investment to spur economic growth.

Restricting solar does not eliminate electricity demand, it simply limits the tools available to meet that demand in a local, cost-effective, and timely way.

At the Missouri Solar Energy Industries Association (MOSEIA), our mission is to grow Missouri’s workforce and expand access to solar for homes and businesses. Utility-scale solar is increasingly part of Missouri’s energy mix because it can add generation to the grid quickly and at low operating cost. These projects also bring real economic benefits to local communities, including construction jobs, long-term tax revenue for schools and emergency services, and voluntary lease payments for landowners.

The real question isn’t whether Missouri should allow solar projects — it’s whether we will set clear, technically grounded standards so they can be reviewed fairly and consistently while meeting community and statewide energy needs. A strong process provides certainty through objective requirements, transparent timelines, and enforceable commitments to host communities.

Clear standards matter because they reduce conflict and improve outcomes. When siting rules, setbacks, screening requirements, and environmental expectations are spelled out up front, developers can design projects to comply from the start. Local officials gain a consistent framework for evaluating applications, and residents get a predictable set of expectations of what’s to come. In other words, the goal is not to waive oversight; it is to replace uncertainty and inconsistency with a process that is fair and responsive to real community and energy needs.

Solar projects aren’t just thrown together in open spaces; they are built to detailed technical and safety requirements. With reasonable guardrails in place, decision-makers can focus on how these projects best support their community’s needs. Blanket opposition to solar development is fundamentally incompatible with progress and responsible growth in the state. This approach makes it virtually impossible for Missouri to meet rising electricity demand, modernize its grid, or compete for massive investments that provide affordable and reliable power.

The result is stagnation. Our communities miss out on tax base growth, landowners miss out on voluntary lease opportunities, and utilities face tighter constraints on meeting Missouri’s energy needs. A permit process can be firm without being overly restrictive. It should require responsible protections, clear expectations, and accountability, while still allowing well-designed projects to move forward when they meet those standards.

Solar is capital-intensive, so changes in tax treatment can quickly shift project economics. Solar taxation should be stable and predictable. That stability benefits rate payers as tax revenue from solar projects goes toward schools, emergency services, and community interests. Tax uncertainty is expensive: it delays construction, raises costs, and sends investment elsewhere. Responsible taxation ensures Missouri doesn’t tax solar investment out of the state. If we want to remain competitive and open for business, we must work together to establish smart, consistent rules for solar permitting.

Missouri does not have to choose between responsible oversight and economic growth. We can set clear, consistent standards that protect communities while still allowing well-designed solar projects to move forward. What we cannot afford is signaling that Missouri is closed to investment while neighboring states welcome it. The choice before policymakers is simple: create predictable rules that encourage responsible development, or risk sending jobs, tax revenue, and energy investment across state lines.