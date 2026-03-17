Press Release: Conservative Republican Kelly Gatts announces candidacy for state representative

MOBERLY, MO — Today, Kelly Gatts officially announced his candidacy for state representative, seeking to represent the voices of our rural communities in the Missouri Capitol. Gatts is running to succeed Representative Ed Lewis, who is vacating the seat.

A small business owner, Truman State University graduate, and former middle and high school science teacher, Gatts brings decades of service and a deep commitment to the region. His platform is built on the core principles of defending life, liberty, and property. As a staunch supporter of President Trump’s America First agenda, Gatts is dedicated to upholding the First and Second Amendments while rejecting socialist ideology in our institutions.

“Our region deserves a genuine conservative voice,” said Gatts. “I will fight to preserve our rural way of life by keeping costs of living low, eliminating wasteful spending, and ensuring our core values are protected in the Missouri Capitol.”

Gatts’s record of service extends beyond the classroom. He has been a dedicated prison ministry volunteer, high school and college soccer referee, and former president of the Randolph County Christian Coalition. He currently serves as an auxiliary member of the VFW. As a loving husband and grandfather, Gatts is driven by a desire to secure a prosperous future for the next generation.

“Our rural towns are often under attack by the radical left’s agendas in Jefferson City. I will stand strong for our pillars of faith, family, and the American Dream. I refuse to bow down to the woke mob and will defend our agriculture communities.”

Kelly Gatts will appear on the Republican primary ballot in August.