Opinion: Missouri Voters Deserve a Common-Sense Approach to Protecting Life

When Missouri voters approved a constitutional amendment in 2024 — now known as Section 36 of Article I of the Missouri Constitution — many believed they were supporting limited access to abortion in rare or tragic cases. Instead, they enacted one of the most extreme and ambiguous abortion policies in the nation, written directly into our state’s most foundational and sacrosanct legal document.

Missourians were told the measure was moderate. But Section 36 went far beyond what many voters expected. It eliminated long-standing pro-life protections, stripped away parental involvement requirements, and opened the door to late-term and taxpayer-funded abortions with virtually no limits.

It’s a stark reminder of an unfortunate truth: it is far too easy to amend Missouri’s Constitution. Ours is one of the most vulnerable constitutions in the country — allowing permanent changes with a simple majority vote and no requirement for broad, statewide consensus. That’s how Section 36 passed: millions of dollars from out-of-state groups, emotionally charged messaging, and vague legal language led to a radical policy being cemented into our Constitution.

Now, the Missouri General Assembly has acted to correct course. House Joint Resolution 73 (HJR 73) gives voters the chance to restore a common-sense, pro-life framework — one that protects both women and unborn children, respects parental rights, and reaffirms Missouri’s long-held values.

If approved by voters in 2026, HJR 73 will appear on the ballot as a new Amendment 3. This proposal is not a ban — it is a safeguard. It restores medical standards and reasonable limits and allows exceptions in tragic cases, including rape, incest, and threats to the life of the mother. It ensures Missouri’s laws reflect the will of a broad, responsible majority — not activist-driven campaigns designed to mislead and confuse.

As Secretary of State, I will ensure the public receives clear and accurate information about every measure on the ballot, including the 2026 Amendment 3. My Office remains committed to a process that is transparent, accountable, and grounded in law and precedent.

Missouri’s Constitution should not be treated as a testing ground for extreme or temporary policy changes. It should reflect our deepest and most lasting values — and protect those who cannot protect themselves. With HJR 73, Missourians will have the opportunity to push back against the overreach of Section 36 and restore balance, compassion, and common sense to Missouri law.