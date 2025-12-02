Opinion: Pharmacy Benefit Managers keep costs down. Leave them alone.

For carpenters in Missouri, every dollar counts. Between taxes, insurance and the rising cost of materials, it seems like money doesn’t go as far as it used to — because it doesn’t.

That’s why I don’t understand why some in the Missouri Legislature would even consider prohibitive legislation that would raise the cost of health care for workers all across the state from all different walks of life. Whether it’s a carpenter like me or a firefighter, none of this is good for Missouri working families dealing with a chaotic Washington.

In America, we all know health care is messed up. Both political parties struggle to solve it, and folks seem to think more government regulation is the answer. It’s not.

Every year, the costs go up, and workers are the ones that feel it first. I don’t have the buying power of a large corporation, so I rely on the people behind the scenes who negotiate with drug companies and pharmacies on my behalf.

These Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) are part of the health care plan offered to members of my union. They use the collective buying power of many small employers like the Carpenter’s Union to secure deals on medicine, similar to a prescription co-op. Because of that, workers, especially those in rural areas where pharmacies are few and far between, can afford the medications they need to in some cases survive.

Why would folks introduce legislation to limit those options at a time when health care is already inaccessible?

The deals negotiated by PBMs mean people aren’t skipping doses or waiting until payday to fill prescriptions. For me, it means fewer sick days, higher productivity and a team that feels valued. We all know that healthy, supported workers are the backbone of a prosperous middle class in Missouri.

Recent proposals to restrict or eliminate these systems would hurt working people. We’ve already seen what happens when the government oversteps — like in Arkansas, where a new law disrupted prescription access and drove up costs by banning PBMs from owning pharmacies. It’s just not the time for limiting options when folks are literally trying to hang on to afford critical medications they need.

It was a relief when a federal judge stepped in, preventing Arkansas’ law from taking effect. The ruling cited its unconstitutional disruption of TRICARE, the federal program that delivers prescriptions by mail to military families and veterans. The judge also found that the law unfairly targeted specific companies and failed to justify a full ban, one that would have closed countless pharmacies and restricted access to care across the state.

No matter the intention, such sweeping reforms risk disrupting access to affordable medications, hurting the very people they’re meant to protect. When you limit the ability to negotiate prices, costs go up. And when costs go up, small businesses and working families are the ones left footing the bill.

Inflation is already making it harder for families to make ends meet, and prescription drug prices have surged. We shouldn’t make it more difficult by taking away the few tools that help keep health care costs in check.

Let’s protect what works for carpenters and ensure Missouri’s workers and small business owners aren’t left paying more, while big pharma profits at their expense.