Opinion: Preserving the Future of Medicare Advantage for Missouri Seniors

As a senior who relies on Medicare Advantage, I have seen firsthand how it supports my health and independence. This program provides comprehensive coverage and additional benefits that have been crucial in managing my health needs effectively, and I am not alone. Medicare Advantage covers more than 700,000 seniors and people with disabilities across Missouri, covering more than half of the state’s Medicare-eligible population.

Unfortunately, for the second year in a row, the Medicare agency proposed new policies and cuts to Medicare Advantage. These changes could put at risk the stability of Medicare Advantage, and I am deeply concerned that they might result in fewer benefits, higher out-of-pocket costs, and less choice for those who rely on it for their healthcare needs.

During this critical time, we are proud to have leaders in Congress who are committed to fighting for seniors—especially those in leadership roles. Missouri’s own Rep. Jason Smith, Chair of the House Ways and Means Committee, is a leading voice. His support for the value Medicare Advantage delivers, especially in the face of challenges and potential funding cuts, has been crucial. Seniors count on Medicare Advantage to deliver top-quality care and affordability, and these cuts put these great benefits and low premiums at risk. Voices like his are vital in securing the future of Medicare Advantage.

What I appreciate most about Medicare Advantage is its focus on improving overall health outcomes. These benefits, ranging from integrated vision, dental, and hearing care to prescription drug coverage and delivery services, as well as caps on out-of-pocket expenses, positively impact the health and well-being of enrollees.

The program’s success in providing cost-effective care and its ability to adapt to the diverse healthcare needs of the senior population are just a few reasons why it remains a valued model of care. Most plans also include access to telehealth services, allowing enrollees to talk with their doctors from the comfort of their homes. This benefit is vital for the 4 million rural Americans on Medicare Advantage, including those here in Missouri. Additionally, the program helps address social drivers of health, with some plans offering home-delivered meals and transportation to and from doctors’ appointments.

With proposed changes to Medicare Advantage, I encourage our leaders to safeguard this program against any changes that could affect the well-being of those it serves. Along with Representative Smith’s support, they can preserve Medicare Advantage to ensure it remains a robust and reliable option.