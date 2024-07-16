Press Release: Katie Gamble Named ICUM Executive Director

Kathryn “Katie” Gamble has been named Executive Director of Independent Colleges and Universities of Missouri (ICUM), the statewide association that proudly represents Missouri’s nonprofit independent sector. She succeeds William “Bill” Gamble, who has held the position for more than three decades and will remain engaged with the association.

“On behalf of ICUM, I am thrilled that a Gamble will continue to serve as our Executive Director,” said Central Missouri University president Dr. Roger Drake, who serves as President of ICUM. “Our members decided unanimously to hire Katie because she is the strongest candidate to lead the association. She has worked closely with her father Bill, developing a deep knowledge and understanding of private higher education and the collective impact that the high-quality education provided by our sector has on students and the state’s economy. Katie is a clear fit for where our association is headed in the years to come.”

ICUM members met on June 27 and approved the transition. Members commended Bill Gamble for his dedicated leadership and commitment to growing the impact of the nonprofit independent sector across Missouri. He will continue to lend his expertise on matters related to the association.

Katie Gamble graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BA in Sociology and Politics & International Affairs from Wake Forest University. She officially joined Jefferson City-based Gamble & Schlemeier, one of the largest and most successful government relations and lobbying firms in the country, full-time in 2016. She works on issues to assist the firm’s extensive client list and has experience in association management and acting as a liaison between state and national associations, including the National Association of Independent Colleges and Universities.

“I am excited to have this opportunity to continue building on our efforts to assist private institutions during this unprecedented time in our country and beyond,” Katie Gamble said.

ICUM’s role is to support and advance the mission of independent institutions while increasing understanding and appreciation for the value and importance of the sector’s impact on higher education, the public and the state at large. ICUM represents a diverse array of four-year independent colleges and universities, educating an equally diverse group of students.

ICUM members are: Avila University, Central Methodist University, College of the Ozarks, Columbia College, Culver-Stockton College, Lindenwood University, Maryville University, Missouri Baptist University, Missouri Valley College, Park University, University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis, Saint Louis University, Southwest Baptist University, Washington University, Westminster College and William Woods University. Learn more at https://www.independentcollegesanduniversitiesofmo.com