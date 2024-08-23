Opinion: Protecting Women’s Health: The Critical Need for Contraception Rights

As an OB/GYN specializing in menopause and sexual health, I have seen firsthand how contraception can transform lives, extending far beyond pregnancy prevention to managing chronic conditions and improving quality of life. Contraception plays a pivotal role in women’s health, not only by allowing women to plan their families but also by managing conditions such as endometriosis and polycystic ovarian syndrome and even reducing the risk of certain cancers. Approximately 750,000 women in Missouri are within the age range of experiencing perimenopause, and many of them rely on various forms of contraception for their health and well-being.

Accessible contraception is also a cornerstone of women’s socioeconomic empowerment. Studies have shown that when women can plan their pregnancies, they are more likely to complete their education, advance their careers, and achieve economic independence.

The Sanctity of the Exam Room

In the sanctity of the exam room, OB/GYNs are entrusted with providing comprehensive care that extends beyond basic health needs. Our expertise allows us to offer personalized care and evidence-based treatments that can significantly improve quality of life. This includes a range of contraceptive services customized to individual health profiles. Intrauterine devices (IUDs), for instance, serve not only as effective birth control methods but also as vital components in treating health issues such as heavy menstrual bleeding and pain due to endometriosis.

By ensuring that our patients receive such tailored and confidential care, we not only address their immediate health needs but also contribute to their long-term well-being, empowering them to make informed decisions that resonate throughout their lives.

Combating Misinformation

In the era of social media, misinformation about contraception has exploded. Persistent myths claim that IUDs and emergency contraceptives like Plan B cause infertility or act as abortifacients. Such falsehoods are not only scientifically unfounded but also harmful, as they can lead to inadequate or misinformed healthcare choices.

Education and active community engagement are essential tools in correcting falsehoods surrounding contraception. Plan B prevents ovulation or fertilization, not by terminating a pregnancy. Similarly, IUDs primarily block sperm from fertilizing an egg; they do not function as abortifacients.

Programs like Evora Women’s Health — which I founded — demonstrate the power of education and outreach. The practice offers health screenings, education, and care that empower women with knowledge about their health options.



The Contraceptive Choice Center at Washington University in St. Louis provides high-quality, gender-inclusive family planning services for adolescents and adults, including birth control counseling/methods, IUDs and implants, emergency contraception, and more.

Through these efforts, we enhance individual health and foster a more informed and healthier community. This proactive approach to education and outreach is integral to defending contraception rights and ensuring that women can make knowledgeable decisions about their reproductive health.

The Essential Need for the Right to Contraception Act

Despite the clear benefits of contraception, the right to these vital healthcare services is in jeopardy.

Earlier this summer, the Right to Contraception Act, which aimed to codify the right to contraception, which includes birth control pills, condoms, IUDs, and emergency contraception, was recently blocked in the U.S. Senate.



This legislation, backed by over eighty percent of Americans, is crucial for the health and autonomy of women everywhere. It represents a fundamental step toward affirming their rights to make personal decisions about contraception. Its defeat is a stark reminder that we must remain vigilant and proactive in defending women’s reproductive freedoms, including the right to contraception.

This involves staying informed about legislative changes, supporting policies that protect reproductive healthcare, and engaging in public discourse to highlight the importance of these issues.

As we move forward, it is imperative that we continue to educate, engage, and empower communities about the significance of contraception rights. Through informed advocacy and sustained dialogue, we must ensure that these rights are not only recognized but also vigorously defended. Public understanding and support are critical in influencing policy and ensuring that every individual has the right to make informed decisions about their reproductive health.