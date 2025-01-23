Opinion: Renewable Energy Powers Growth, Opportunity, and Prosperity in Missouri

As we step into the new year, Missouri stands at a pivotal juncture. The state’s clean energy sector is on the brink of significant expansion, promising substantial economic gains for communities statewide. The current capacity of renewable energy already powers over 670,000 homes in Missouri, a testament to its potential. This success story is just the beginning, with renewable energy holding the promise of a brighter future for all.

Renewable energy projects have attracted $5 billion in capital investments to Missouri, making it clear that energy is an essential driver of economic growth and private investment. This is money that fuels local economies, supports small businesses, and creates good-paying jobs. And in rural areas, these projects are making a real difference. In 2022, local farmers and private landowners received over $16 million in lease payments, helping them preserve their land and secure their future. Local governments also benefit, collecting nearly $20 million each year in tax revenue that funds schools, roads, and other local infrastructure projects.

Achieving energy independence is a key conservative principle strongly supported by President Trump, and renewable energy helps achieve it by harnessing Missouri’s abundant natural resources. Missourians can reduce reliance on out-of-state energy sources and volatile global markets, which means lower and more stable energy costs for Missouri families and businesses. Renewable energy also strengthens the electric grid, helping to prevent future blackouts because of weather-related events.

Despite the progress in recent years, there is more to be done. Instead of considering adding new burdens to this growing industry that is powering Missouri’s future, Policymakers should continue to cut red tape, streamline permitting processes, and support infrastructure upgrades needed to help foster continued growth.

Re-examining the state’s tax system for solar projects is incredibly important to the future vitality of Missouri-grown energy. Today, the state’s 114 counties have a web of inconsistent tax rates, creating challenges for farmers and deterring investment in solar projects. To encourage growth and simplify negotiations, we need to establish a consistent, low tax rate that promotes business, reduces costs for consumers, and allows landowners to treat solar energy as a valuable commodity. Clear tax policies mean clear opportunities for everyone.

As we look ahead, it’s clear that unleashing the power of renewables is not just about being good stewards of the environment—it’s a win for Missouri’s economy, farmers, landowners and taxpayers. It puts us on a path toward energy independence. Conservatives have long championed policies that create jobs, respect property rights, and protect taxpayers –clean energy delivers on all these fronts. This new legislative year, we can make even more progress by working together.