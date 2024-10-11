Opinion: The Eric Morse code: fight bigotry with more bigotry

As a local Jewish woman of St. Louis County, I am disgusted; I am afraid. There is no simpler way I can say it.

Last weekend, a group of neo-nazis stood on an overpass in Town and Country to display their hatred of people like me and many of my neighbors. On October 7th—the anniversary of the day Israel was attacked—state representative candidate Eric Morse followed suit by trying to tie his Jewish opponent, Dr. George Hruza, to the hate group in a press release. The cruel irony: Dr. Hruza is the son of a Holocaust survivor.

We have a candidate running here in St. Louis County that is obsessed with his opponent (including his ethnic and immigrant background, it seems) all the while insinuating that he is the only “anti-racist” in the race. Whether it’s falsely stating his opponent (a legal immigrant who escaped the horrors of Soviet communism) is “modeling his governing philosophy after those who trample on the human rights of people…” or making memes mocking Hruza with captions like, “Name this Band…Ghostface Killaz…,” Eric Morse has proven he is unfit for public office. It’s not funny; it’s offensive and terrifying.

Morse claims that bigots hide behind black masks and white hoods. Apparently, they also hide behind smiling profile pictures and deceptive Democrat-blue logos.

St. Louis County has a clear choice this November: standing with a hate-aligned candidate or against him. Dr. George Hruza is the only candidate in this state representative race that has made his campaign about local issues—not backhanded, racially-charged virtue signaling. This isn’t about partisan politics; this is about human decency in our community.