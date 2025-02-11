Opinion: We The People must protect our farmers from China’s growing grip

American agriculture is the backbone of our state and of our nation – feeding our families, fueling our economy, and securing our independence. Yet, through reckless lawsuits, overregulation, and weak policies, we are handing over control of our food supply to China, acre by acre. The latest target? Our farm input supply.

We are all more than familiar with and rightly concerned with farmland being owned by the Chinese. Now, there is an urgent debate on Chinese manufacturers dominating the supply of inputs for Missouri farmers.

For years, trial lawyers and activist judges have waged war against the tools our farmers need to grow food efficiently. Glyphosate, better known as Roundup, has been used safely for decades, backed by science, and trusted by farmers. President Trump’s EPA says the product is safe. But thanks to massive legal campaigns fueled by misleading claims, we are seeing a dangerous shift. The result? American companies are being crushed under the weight of endless litigation, while Chinese manufacturers avoid this lawfare and step in to fill the void.

This isn’t speculation – it is happening right now. China already dominates global production of key agricultural inputs, from fertilizers to crop protection chemicals. If we allow these coordinated unfounded legal attacks to continue, we are putting our American based supply chain and farmers at the mercy of the Chinese Communist Party. Do we really want to be dependent on our greatest geopolitical rival for the very products that sustain our nation?

It is time for “We The People” to stand up. We must push back against lawsuits that undermine American agriculture. We must demand that our leaders prioritize domestic production of essential farm inputs. And we must ensure that Americans, not the Chinese, control our food security.

If we fail, the consequences will be clear: higher costs for farmers, higher prices at the grocery store, and more power in the hands of a foreign adversary. We cannot allow that to happen. Our farmers deserve better. Our country deserves better.

The time to act is now. Will our leaders step up, or will they let China tighten its grip on our agricultural future?