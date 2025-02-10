Opinion: The Foundation of a Strong Missouri: Marriage, Love, and Family

As we recognize National Marriage Week (February 7-14, 2025), I want to take a moment to reflect on why marriage and love are more than personal commitments—they are the building blocks of a strong Missouri.

Marriage has long been the foundation of our society. It is within strong, committed marriages that families are built, children are nurtured, and communities thrive. Research consistently shows that married individuals tend to be healthier, more financially stable, and live longer lives. Their children often perform better in school, experience fewer emotional struggles, and are better prepared for success. Simply put, when marriages are strong, Missouri is strong.

But marriage is not just about statistics—it is about love. Love is the glue that binds families together, and families are the heart of our communities. The theme of this year’s National Marriage Week, “Love Beyond Words,” reminds us that strong marriages are built not only on emotions but on daily acts of commitment, sacrifice, and grace. A lasting marriage requires perseverance, open communication, and a willingness to serve one another selflessly.

As your Secretary of State, I believe that strengthening families strengthens our future. That’s why I’m proud to announce a new parental leave policy in our office that reflects our commitment to family values. This policy provides six weeks of fully paid leave for primary caregivers and three weeks for secondary caregivers following the birth or adoption of a child. By supporting working families, we send a clear message: Missouri values parents, children, and the vital role families play in shaping our state.

At a time when our nation faces division and uncertainty, let us return to the core principles that have always united us—faith, family, and love. Whether you are newlyweds or celebrating decades of commitment, National Marriage Week is a reminder that marriage is not just a personal milestone—it is a pillar of society that deserves our support and recognition.

My wife, Michelle, and I are honored to stand alongside the many couples in Missouri who live out the sacred commitment of marriage each day. As we celebrate this week, let us remember that strong marriages lead to strong families, and strong families make Missouri a better place for all.