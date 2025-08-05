Opinion: Why Missouri Republicans Must Finish the Job — A 7-1 Map and Initiative Petition Reform Are Long Overdue

In 2022, I was proud to lead the charge in the Missouri House for what many conservatives across our state demanded — a congressional map that reflected their values and voice by way of a 7-1 conservative congressional map. Unfortunately given the weak leadership at the time, the map the people demanded was not approved. However, with actual leadership in both the House and Senate, with Governor Mike Kehoe’s commitment to restoring common sense conservatism and constitutional integrity, and the with bold support of President Donald J. Trump, Missouri is well positioned to finish the job.

For years Missouri has held strong majorities in the House and Senate; a “supermajority” to be exact! In fact, every single statewide official is a Republican. This reflects the fact that Missourians hold deep-rooted conservative values. So why shouldn’t our congressional map reflect the same?

Under the current map, drawn more out of political compromise than principle, we still have two Democrat seats. Keeping these left-wing seats was merely done to appease political pressure, not to represent the actual will of Missourians.

Thankfully, a unique opportunity has presented itself to the legislature. President Trump has heard the cry of conservatives within our state regarding our lackluster Congressional map. With present leadership in the House and Senate, coupled with Governor Kehoe’s executive support, they can do something previous politicians in power could not do. If current leadership actually has their ear to the ground and works with the grassroots, then we can finally enact the map that answers the demand from Missouri voters. President Donald J. Trump is right in calling on the legislature to finish the job. While we have Democrat-led states like Illinois drawing congressional maps with districts resembling spaghetti strings, then states like Missouri must assert their supermajorities in securing our elections, our representation, and our future.

This isn’t just about politics — it’s about principle. It’s about using the authority that Missourians entrusted us with to protect their voice in Washington.

Just as important as redrawing our congressional map, maybe even more important, is fixing our broken initiative petition process. For years, Missouri’s constitution has been hijacked by out-of-state billionaires with radical woke agendas, pumping millions upon millions into our state to lie to voters and shred our most sacred legal document. Under the current system, all it takes is 50% + 1 of the vote statewide with no requirement for widespread support across rural and suburban counties to permanently change our constitution.

That’s right: a handful of well-funded special interests from California, New York, and even Switzerland can flood our airwaves, exploit low-turnout elections, and rewrite Missouri’s laws with a single campaign without ever stepping foot in our great state.

Whether it’s requiring a higher threshold to amend the constitution or mandating that ballot measures receive support from multiple regions across the state, the legislature must be called back to address this issue as well. It’s time to make clear that Missouri’s constitution is not for sale. No more excuses. No more kicking the can. Missourians are demanding that their elected officials work together, emboldened by actual leadership within our party, to secure our constitution immediately. Let’s not keep disappointing them.

Conservatives may not have won the fight on 2022 in redrawing our congressional map, but thanks to President Trump, that fight is far from over. Let’s redraw our congressional lines to reflect the true values of Missouri. Let’s defend our constitution from coastal elites. Let’s use the conservative supermajorities Missourians have given us — not to just play defense, but to go on offense for once.