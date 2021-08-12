Parson announces appointment of John Torbitzky to Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Today, Governor Mike Parson announced the appointment of John Torbitzky to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District. Mr. Torbitzky will succeed Judge Mary Kathryn Hoff who retired on August 2, 2021.

Mr. Torbitzky, of Webster Groves, Mo., is currently a member and owner of Reichardt Torbitzky LLC. He earned his bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Missouri – Columbia and then went on to the Saint Louis University School of Law where he earned his Juris Doctor.

Mr. Torbitzky is active in his community and will use his skills and abilities that have made him a successful lawyer to better serve the people of Missouri.