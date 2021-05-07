Parson appoints Megan Benton as associate circuit judge for the 6th Judicial Circuit

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Today, Governor Mike Parson appointed Megan Benton as Associate Circuit Judge for the 6th Judicial Circuit. She will fill the Associate Circuit Judge vacancy created by the appointment of the Honorable W. Ann Hansbrough to Circuit Judge.

Ms. Benton, of Parkville, currently serves as an Assistant Prosecuting Attorney for Platte County. She holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree in political science from Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, and a Juris Doctor from Vanderbilt University School of Law in Nashville, Tennessee.