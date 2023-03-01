Parson names Evan Rodriguez as new General Counsel

Governor Parson has announced that he has selected Evan Rodriguez, 28, to serve as General Counsel for the Office of the Governor effective March 1, 2023.

This comes after Parson appointed his previous General Counsel, Andrew Bailey, as the new Attorney General. Bailey replaced previous Attorney General Eric Schmitt when he took office as a U.S. Senator.

Rodriguez is no stranger to the world of Missouri law and politics. Earlier he served Parson as Deputy General Counsel, a position he was appointed to back in April of 2021. Before that he was a legislative analyst for the Missouri House of Representatives.

“We’ve all enjoyed having Evan on the team, and we’re excited to elevate him to this position to serve as General Counsel,” Governor Parson said. “Evan is a talented young attorney who has proven himself time and time again. From his expert legal mind, strong work ethic, and passion for public service, we are confident in his ability to lead. Evan has become a true asset to our office, and we know he will continue to serve the people of Missouri with honor and respect – just as he has done since they day he joined our team.”

Rodriguez was nominated last September for the Missouri Times 30 Under 30. He was praised by then General Counsel Andrew Bailey for his work as Deputy General Counsel. “Evan’s skill with legal research and statutory analysis are surpassed only by his drive for excellence and demeanor. He is critical to the success of this team and there is no assignment that he cannot master efficiently and effectively” said Bailey.

“I am humbled and grateful that Governor Parson has entrusted me to serve as his General Counsel,” Evan Rodriguez, Governor’s Office General Counsel, said. “The Governor and Missourians deserve excellence. It is not only the goal but the expectation, and I intend to deliver. I am committed to continuing the high level of service this Office represents and the people of Missouri demand.”

Rodriguez earned a Bachelor of Arts in philosophy from the University of Missouri–Kansas City and a Juris Doctor from the University of Kansas School of Law.