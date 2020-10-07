Missouri National Guard’s Levon Cumpton pinned to rank of major general

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson held a pinning ceremony for Missouri National Guard Adjutant General Levon Cumpton in the state Capitol Wednesday afternoon, advancing his rank to major general by pinning a second star.

“Since assuming his duty as the Adjutant General of Missouri, Major General Cumpton has performed above and beyond the call of duty, most recently leading the Missouri National Guard through one of the largest and longest state mobilizations in its history in response to COVID-19,” Parson said. “Major General Cumpton has served his state, nation, and fellow citizens with honor, and I have no doubt that he will continue to do so.”

Cumpton thanked the governor, those he has served with, and his family for their support over his years of service.

“I am humbled and honored by Governor Parson’s confidence in me, and I am grateful to have the opportunity to lead the soldiers and airmen of the Missouri National Guard,” Cumpton said. “It is my great privilege to lead our National Guard and serve the people of Missouri.”

Cumpton was selected as the adjunct general of the Missouri National Guard in 2019. He has since been mobilized alongside the Guard as part of the state’s COVID-19 response efforts and assisted authorities in the wake of this summer’s civil unrest.

Cumpton has served over 27 years of army active duty and full-time National Guard service. He received the Purple Heart, Combat Action Badge, and the Bronze Star Medal for his service.

Cumpton lives in Jefferson City with his wife, Linda. Both of their children serve in the U.S. Army, as well.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.