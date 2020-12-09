Parson’s inauguration schedule announced

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson’s inauguration ceremony, with social distancing in place and masks available, is slated for Jan. 11 on the South Lawn of the Capitol building.

“To kick off Missouri’s bicentennial, we will celebrate our state’s rich heritage with a historic Bicentennial Inauguration,” first lady Teresa Parson said Wednesday. “The strong bonds that tie Missourians together have endured for over 200 years and will provide the strength needed to continue moving Missouri forward.”

Teresa Parson is also the co-chair of the inaugural committee.

Aside from the inauguration ceremony, a prayer service will be held just two days prior at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar. (U.S. Senator Roy Blunt served as the university’s president from 1993-1996.)

The events will have COVID-19 precautions in place, including having masks and hand sanitizer available to guests, the Bicentennial Inaugural Committee said in a news release Wednesday. Social distancing will also be in place, and participants will have to go through a health and security screening.

Other inaugural events, including the traditional ball, will be announced later in the year in conjunction with Missouri’s bicentennial celebrations next year. Aug. 10, 2021 is the 200th anniversary of Missouri statehood.

The prayer service is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Jan. 9 and the inauguration ceremony is set for 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 11.

Parson was elected to his first full term as governor in November, beating Democrat Nicole Galloway.

