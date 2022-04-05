Patricia Jo Boyers is inducted into the Cable Hall of Fame

Patricia Jo Boyers, a Missouri cable industry veteran, has been selected to join the Cable Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022.

Boyers, of Butler County, has been the ACA Connect’s top official since 2019.

“This is one of the cable industry’s highest honors and it means that anyone interested in knowing the history of cable TV and the evolution of broadband will need to focus on the career accomplishments of Patty Boyers,” ACA Connects President and CEO Matthew M. Polka said. “We at ACA Connects have known for decades all about Patty’s outstanding leadership qualities and dedication to the task. Now, with her entry into the august Cable Hall of Fame, everyone else will know, too.”

As ACA Connects’ chairman, Boyers also leads the trade association’s six-person executive committee.

“Working with Patty Boyers to keep ACA Connects ahead of the curve has been an exciting and rewarding experience. Under Patty’s leadership, ACA Connects continues to map the future in terms of extending world-class broadband to all Americans and helping close the digital divide,” said ACA Connects Vice Chairman and Cable One Chief Operating Officer Mike Bowker. “I salute her on this well-deserved recognition by the Cable Hall of Fame.”

Boyers thanked the Cable Center and her industry colleagues for this special honor.

“I am deeply humbled to be honored by the Cable Hall of Fame. I shall accept this award in the spirit of every entrepreneur in our industry — man OR woman — who started earlier, stayed later, and gave above and beyond. As y’all know, there is never a traffic jam along that extra mile. I am grateful and frankly, a little shell shocked … almost rendered me speechless … almost,” Boyers said.

Boyers owns and operates a small, rural cable and broadband company — BOYCOM Vision — with her husband, Steve, in Poplar Bluff. They began the communications venture about 30 years ago and today serve about 3,000 customers.

She became the ACA Connects vice chairman in July 2014 and is also a member of the 2015 Class of Cable TV Pioneers, an organization that began to honor industry leaders starting in 1966.

The 25th annual Cable Hall of Fame dinner is scheduled to be held at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City on Sept. 15.

Since 1998, 147 cable leaders have been inducted into the Cable Hall of Fame. Joining Boyers in the year’s Cable Hall of Fame Class are: Kevin Casey, president of the Northeast Division of Comcast Cable; Chris Lammers, COO emeritus and senior executive advisor of CableLabs; Tina Perry, president of OWN TV Network & OTT Streaming; John C. Porter II, CEO of Telenet Group Holding; and Michael K. Powell, president and CEO of NCTA and a former FCC chairman.