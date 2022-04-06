Jeff Farnan enters Republican Primary to replace Rep. Allen Andrews

Cattle farmer Jeff Farnan has joined the crowded Republican primary to become the next state representative of Northwest Missouri’s 1st District. This seat is currently held by Rep. Allen Andrews, who is term-limited. A conservative, Farnan is in a five-way primary.

“My background is one of both family farming and small business ownership,” stated Farnan, “so I understand exactly what our local farms and businesses are going through. Our community needs experienced leadership in the Capitol, not aspiring politicians. We also need elected officials with common sense to get things done.”

In addition to his lifelong background in farming, Farnan is an optician and owner of the Maryville Spec Shoppe and its sister location in Stanberry. He also helped establish the Tri-Meadows Event Center and is a familiar face on the Jefferson C-123 School Board, where he currently serves as president. Farnan’s passion for quality education is inspired by his own children.

“My children received a great education right here in the Jefferson C-123 school district. Now, I want to ensure that future generations are given the same tools to succeed from their schools—none of this Critical Race Theory or other political indoctrination. That’s why I serve on our school board: to support our excellent teachers and staff in their efforts and to defend against the rewriting of American history in the classroom.”

Beyond his education platform, Farnan has made clear his position on core conservative values: “I am absolutely pro-life, pro-2nd Amendment, and pro-law enforcement. And, frankly, anyone who isn’t shouldn’t be running in this Republican primary. I will always support our farmers and local businesses. We need to end the government mandates that are stunting our economic growth, and we need to ensure our law enforcement officers are fully funded—period. I look forward to meeting with voters and hearing their ideas about how we can best keep Northwest Missouri thriving.”

Jeff and his wife, Joan, have been married for over 30 years and are the proud parents of five sons. They attend St. Columbia Catholic Church and Jeff serves as a member of the Knights of Columbus. When not tending to the family farm and business, they enjoy cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs and attending local school sporting events.