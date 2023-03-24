 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Photos: 2023 Statesman of the Year Event

By The Missouri Times on March 24, 2023

For 2023, Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo was selected as the Missouri Times Statesman of the Year. The event also included an auction put on by the Women Legislators of Missouri to promote their Scholarship Fund that helps send young women to college.

Here is a look at the event.

