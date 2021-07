Show Me Missourah — Marion County

This week the show traveled to Palmyra, the seat of Marion County, to learn more about one of the state’s most unique counties.

Scott Faughn joins local historian David Wilson, Presiding Commissioner David Lomax, Rep. Louis Riggs, and Henry Sweets with the Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum to discuss the county’s founding, its two courthouses, Civil War battles, Twain’s youth and influence on the country, broadband access, and what the area looks like today.