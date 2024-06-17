Press Release: Andrew Hardwick announces candidacy for Circuit Judge

Versailles, MO – Andrew Hardwick, a seasoned legal professional with over 20 years of experience, is excited to announce his candidacy for judge in the 26th Circuit, Division 1. Running as a conservative Republican, Hardwick is committed to upholding the Constitution, ensuring justice is served fairly and impartially, and bringing a wealth of trial and legal expertise to the bench.

Hardwick’s candidacy is driven by his deep-rooted commitment to the values of fairness, justice, and community service. As a lifelong Missourian with a strong background in both legal practice and community involvement, he is uniquely positioned to serve the people of our community with integrity and dedication.

“I am proud to run for Circuit Judge with the goal of ensuring that every individual receives fair treatment under the law,” said Hardwick. “My extensive experience in general practice and as an assistant prosecutor has equipped me with the knowledge and skills necessary to oversee judicial proceedings with a balanced and informed perspective.”

Hardwick’s mission is clear: to uphold the Constitution and provide knowledgeable judicial oversight that strengthens the community. His career spans over two decades, during which he has practiced in various legal areas and served as an Assistant Prosecutor for Moniteau County and several rural Missouri cities. This breadth of experience has afforded him a comprehensive understanding of the legal system and the importance of fair adjudication.

“Missouri has always been my home, and I am deeply committed to preserving the values that make our community strong. As Circuit Judge, I will ensure that justice is served impartially and that our legal system operates with transparency and accountability.”

Hardwick’s background is a testament to his dedication to public service and community development. Educated in Law at the University of Missouri-Columbia, he has consistently demonstrated his commitment to the community through active involvement in local government and various social initiatives. His leadership in community service organizations, such as the Versailles Lions Club and Chamber of Commerce, underscores his belief in the importance of giving back and making a difference.

“My vision is to bring seasoned legal expertise and lifelong Missouri values to the bench. I am dedicated to ensuring that our judicial system works effectively for all citizens and that the principles of justice and fairness are upheld in every case.”

Andrew Hardwick invites all residents of Camden, Laclede, Miller, Moniteau, and Morgan counties to join his campaign. For more information, please contact the campaign at HardwickForJudge@gmail.com or visit the Facebook page “Andrew Hardwick for Circuit Judge.”

“Together, we can ensure that our community remains strong and that justice prevails for everyone in this primary election,” Hardwick concluded.