Press Release: Attorney General-designee Bailey Names Jay Atkins Chief of Staff

Jefferson City, Mo. – Incoming Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced today Jay Atkins will serve the Office of Attorney General as Chief of Staff.

“As a public servant, Jay Atkins has defended our Constitutional freedoms in the courtroom, led prosecution of violent criminals to protect Missourians, and has served our country in uniform,” General- designee Bailey said. “Jay’s oath to defend our Constitution has no expiration date and I know the State of Missouri will continue to benefit from Jay’s leadership, integrity, experience, and dedication to the critical initiatives of our office.”

Atkins began his legal career at the Missouri Attorney General’s Office as a special prosecutor in the Sexually Violent Predator Unit where he tried more than thirty-five jury trials across the state.

“Attorney General Bailey and I both began our legal careers as Assistant Attorneys General, and I share his deep love and respect for this office,” Atkins said. “The men and women who work here are among the finest attorneys and staff in the state, and the work we do is tremendously important. I am humbled by the opportunity to serve as General Bailey’s Chief of Staff, and I’m excited to continue serving the people of the great State of Missouri in this new role.”

After leaving the AGO, Atkins carved out a successful career as a highly effective Government Affairs attorney with a focus on state-level advocacy. He began his government affairs practice as the Legislative Liaison to the Missouri Departments of Revenue and Natural Resources. Atkins next served as General Counsel for the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Following his time at the Chamber, Atkins joined Husch Blackwell, LLP, as Senior Counsel where he provided clients with public policy expertise across multiple subject areas including tort reform, business development, employment and labor law, energy policy, environmental law and education reform.

Atkins also served as Vice President of Government Affairs for a San Francisco, CA, based technology firm that focused on providing rapid crash scene clearance technology to state and local law enforcement agencies. While there, Atkins successfully coordinated and executed the firm’s policy initiatives across dozens of cities, states and foreign countries, including Canada, Italy and Ghana, Africa.

Atkins earned his law degree, with honors, from the University of Missouri School of Law, and his Bachelor of Science degree from Missouri State University, where he graduated Summa Cum Laude.

Atkins stepped away from the private sector in 2021 to rejoin the Attorney General’s Office as General Counsel to outgoing Attorney General Eric Schmitt.

Atkins is a proud husband and father to four children. He is a member of The Crossing Church in Columbia, Missouri. Atkins is a veteran of the United States Navy.